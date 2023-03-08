‘Help us go to Nationals’: UK Hockey Club fundraising for ACHA spot

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) — University of Kentucky hockey received an invitation to the American Collegiate Hockey Association 2023 National Championships. However, because they’re not an NCAA team, they’re not funded by the school.

It means they’re having to raise their own money just to be able to go.

The team is part of the ACHA — but it means they have to raise their own money to even go to the national championships. And they’re still in need of thousands of dollars.

This is the Cats’ first trip since 2007-08.

The championships are being held in Boston, Massachusetts next weekend.

The team says travel, buses and airfare, hotels, meals and incidentals are significant, not to mention the additional practice time. And since they’re fully self-funded — they’re fundraising.

But the team says they’re about $20,000 short of their goal. Thankfully — the community is rallying to help the team.

All day Wednesday, Moe’s Southwest Grill in Lexington on Harrodsburg Road is donating proceeds from those who dine in or order online and mention Kentucky hockey at checkout.

And they’re not the only ones.

Shop Local Kentucky is donating 100 percent of the proceeds from the sales of a special Kentucky hockey T-shirt to the team.

You can purchase one online at thekyshop.com.

The store says it raised $10,000 in less than 12 hours.

The team also has a GoFundMe.

As of 1:20 p.m., it had raised $60,685 of that $80,000 goal.

If you’d like to help donate, click here.