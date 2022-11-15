Help name 1 of 14 Kentucky Transportation Cabinet plows

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WTVQ) — The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet has launched its first-ever Name the Plow program, and it needs your help.

The Name the Plow program will give Kentucky residents a chance to name one of 14 snow trucks in the state. One truck will be named in each of Kentucky’s 12 highway districts and two tow plows from the Franklin County-based KYTC strike force.

The names will be displayed on the vehicles so people can see them while they’re out. KYTC’s more than 2,000 crew members will vote on the winning names, and winners will be announced in early January.

You can submit names from now until Dec. 2 in an online form.

The rules to submit are as follows: