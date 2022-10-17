Helen the 64-year-old gorilla dies at Louisville Zoo

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (CNN NEWSOURCE) — Workers at the Louisville Zoo are in mourning after the death of Helen, the world’s second oldest gorilla, last Friday.

According to the zoo, they had to euthanize the beloved animal after a significant decline in her quality of life.

They say she developed increasing instability and tremors, putting her at greater risk of falling, which impacted her day-to-day welfare.

The great-great-great-grandmother left behind loads of family, including 21 great grand gorillas.

In a statement, the zoo director said: “Helen was one of our most beloved ambassadors. Her fascination with human babies delighted families for decades. I know our friends and members will share in her loss and miss her greatly.”

Helen, who was affectionately called “Grand Dame” was 64 years old.

Female gorillas in zoos typically live to be about 39 years old.