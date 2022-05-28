Heating Up for Memorial Day..

High pressure parked over the region will bring fair skies and warming conditions as we head into Memorial Day.

With abundant sunshine expected, you’ll want to be sure to wear plenty of sunscreen with the high sun angle as we approach the Solstice now just a few weeks away.

As a south breeze develops, temps really surge to start the new week with highs approaching 90 by midweek.

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny, turning warmer. High 82°

MEMORIAL DAY: Sunny, very warm. High 87°

TUESDAY: Sunny, turning more humid. High 88°

WEDNESDAY: Hot and humid. Slight chance PM shower. High 89°

We’ll finally see a front move through with a good chance of showers/storms on Thursday followed by cooler conditions going into next weekend.

Enjoy.

-Meteorologist Jeremy Kappell