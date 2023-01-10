Hearings for Bernheim Forest, LG&E pipeline case begins

BULLITT COUNTY, Ky. (WTVQ) – LG and E announced its pipeline project for Bullitt County back in 2019 with approval by the Kentucky Public Service Commission.

But, the project was delayed after pushback by landowners and a complaint filed by Bernheim Forest which was later rejected.

LG&E then decided to sue those landowners and Bernheim Forest.

Four years later LG&E is getting its day in court in an effort to condemn the lands it needs to move forward with the project.

Bernheim Forest is challenging that, saying the pipeline would cut through its Cedar Grove Wildlife Center and would destroy rare and endangered species habitats, pollute streams and springs, and further depress the wildlife population.

Mark Wourms, the Executive Director of Bernheim says protecting the land is much bigger than just Bernheim.

“It is about us holding big energy companies accountable for their actions. It is about setting a vision for a future that’s clean sustainable and vibrant and that’s what we want everybody to do. We love the communities we work in, we support community growth, and we want it to be sustainable and vibrant” said Wourms.

However, LG&E argues only a small portion of the pipeline, around 4,000 feet would run thru the Bernheim property.

Saying ” The pipeline route is completely disconnected from Bernheim’s recreational areas that are open to the public and only make .03% of Bernheim’s total footprint.”

LG&E also argues the pipeline is needed to better serve Bullitt County customers.

The trial between LG&E and Bernheim forest is expected to last several days.