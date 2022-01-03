Hearing to gather input on Montgomery County road projects

Improvements to intersection of KY 686 and KY 713 in Montgomery County

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Ky. (WTVQ) – The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC) will hold a project information meeting concerning improvements for KY 686 and KY 713. Anyone having an interest in this project is encouraged to participate in the virtual public meeting.

The virtual meeting will consist of a formal presentation along with a live question and answer session immediately following. Representatives from the Highway Department, including the design consultant Burgess & Niple, will be available. There will be a “Q&A” feature on the virtual platform to answer questions and address concerns related to the project.

The public meeting will take place 5:30 – 7 p.m. on Tuesday, January 18, 2022.

The meeting can be accessed through the following:

https://burgessniple.zoom.us/j/84038996767