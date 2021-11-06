Health officials say Moderna Booster shots, Pediatric Clinics opening right step in fight against COVID

The clinic will begin Tuesday, November 9th. Health officials say they want to get as many kids vaccinated as possible.

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – The fight against covid-19 continues in Kentucky with the approval of booster shots for vaccinated adults and vaccines for children aged 5 to 11.

“We would much rather protect a child from getting infected rather than treat it on the back end when they’re already having an infection” said Lindsey Ragsdale, Interim Chief Medical Officer, Kentucky Children’s Hospital.

UK Children’s Hospital announced the opening of its pediatric vaccination clinic, following the emergency use authorization for the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine for children ages 5 to 11 on Oct. 26, with the CDC endorsing vaccine distribution on Nov. 2nd.

“Kids with the most serious side effects of infections have been kids that are unvaccinated” said Ragsdale.

“We anticipate that all of the slots will be full” added Ragsdale.

Fayette County Schools are also opening clinics with a partnership with Wild Health, Health First Bluegrass and the Lexington-Fayette County Health Department on November 10th.

Health Department officials however are hoping to have enough healthcare workers to administer the vaccine, that many may be uncomfortable giving a shot to a child as young as 5 years old.

“It is harder when you do have children involved because we love our babies. And they don’t understand that the needle isn’t going to hurt as bad as they think it is and they panic. So, that’s going to make it hard for a lot of parents to make this decision and for vaccinators to give the vaccine. No one wants to think that they’re causing a little discomfort and pain even though we are helping” said Lexington Health Department’s, Christina King.

And for fully vaccinated adults in Kentucky who are eligible, Moderna booster shots are also in full swing in Lexington.

Moderna booster shots approved just last week by the CDC.

King says 950 people received the booster on Wednesday, with a full clinic again Friday.

“This is where we need to be in the fight against COVID-19 and its full steam ahead” said King.

