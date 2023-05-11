Health leaders discuss end of COVID-19 emergency in Ky.

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WTVQ) — Thursday marks the official end of the COVID-19 emergency, and most of the federal response is shutting down — but health leaders in Kentucky continue to stress the importance of vaccinations.

A nationwide public health emergency declaration was issued for COVID on Jan. 31, 2020.

The declaration was renewed several times since then, but tonight marks the official end of the federal declaration.

Healthcare leaders in Kentucky say there’s a few things to keep in mind.

“It would be wise to be mindful that COVID-19 is not gone. And will not disappear; remaining vigilant and supportive of each other is really important. And though it will be done less prominently, the Kentucky Public of Health System and Kentucky Department of Public Health will continue to monitor trends, keep the governor updated, and make sure we shared with you important updates as they occur.”

COVID was the fourth leading cause of death in the U.S. last year, according to the CDC.