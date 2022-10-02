Health fair provides information for Lexington’s Hispanic community

LEXINGTON, Ky (WTVQ)- On the same weekend the annual Latino Festival of Lexington made its return, so did a very important resource for the Hispanic community.

The Feria de Salud- or health fair- returned to Masterson Station Park.

It provides information from dozens of health care organizations, doctors, and other professionals, specifically to help benefit the city’s Hispanic community.

There were free eye screenings, flu shots, Narcan training, as well kids culture costume contest.

Organizers say the event is a good chance to help the community get numbers, addresses and vital information for their future needs.

“Mainly, it’s because the Hispanic community, because of the language barrier, they don’t know where to get the information. So this is a way to try to give to the community. They can come here, get oriented about what’s available for them. People here help them beyond just the health fair,” said co-organizer Yamel Patterson-Munoz.

Organizers say they’re planning to bring back more events during next year’s Latino Festival weekend.

