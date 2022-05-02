Health department reports COVID cases slowly increasing in Fayette County

Report: 7-day rolling average is at 57 cases a day, compared to 30 per day two weeks ago

FAYETTE COUNTY, Ky. (WTVQ) – COVID-19 cases are on the rise in Lexington, according to the Lexington-Fayette County Health Department.

The health department issued a post Monday saying in part, “COVID-19 cases are starting to slowly increase in Fayette County.” According to the health department, the 7-day rolling average is at 57 cases a day, compared to 30 per day two weeks ago.

The health department continues to encourage people to complete the COVID-19 vaccination series, including all recommended booster doses.

COVID-19 vaccines, including 1st and 2nd doses, as well as all boosters, are available for free by same-day appointment every Monday, Wednesday and Thursday in the health department’s Public Health Clinic. You can call 859-288-2483 to schedule an appointment.