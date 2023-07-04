Health Department explains dangers of infant botulism in light of two cases in Madison County

LEXINGTON, KY. (WTVQ) — Infant botulism has been confirmed in Central Kentucky and has the Madison County Health Department sending out a warning to parents to monitor children for symptoms.

“It’s important not to panic because this is rare and we’re hearing about it now because of a couple of cases in Central Kentucky, and it’s so important to use these as a way to learn to protect the infants,” says Kevin Hall, the spokesperson of the Lexington-Fayette County Health Department.

“In botulism is when the spores get into an infant’s intestines. This is something that is often spread through honey. That’s why you never wanted to give any infant honey. It can really expose them to serious illness can also be in the soil, in the dirt. So you see it sometimes or there’s new construction,” he also adds.

He talked about the symptoms parents should look for, “if the baby is having trouble sucking or feeding is really a big first sign. If they’re showing fatigue, they’re tired, they’re not able to hold their head up.

They’re just really, when they seem out of sorts, a caregiver can really pay close attention and get those signs from that child. So, if anything seems out of line, make sure you’re putting a call to your pediatrician as quickly as possible.”

When asked about possible prevention, Hall says, “other than not providing honey to them and there’s not a lot of ways to really prevent this, and that’s what’s scary about it is with most types of illnesses that you can’t take steps to prevent it.”

Also adding that if an infant is found to have the bacteria they can be treated.

But there are deadly dangers if they are not.

“Infant botulism can be fatal if not treated properly and quickly, but most cases can clear up with the proper treatment and medication,” said Hall.

