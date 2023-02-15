Healing, comfort felt by students at Asbury ‘outpouring’ in wake of Michigan State University’s mass shooting

WILMORE, Ky. (WTVQ) – In the wake of the tragedy at Michigan State University, many college students across the country may be on edge when it comes to public gatherings or even walking about campus, but that doesn’t seem to be the case at Asbury University in Wilmore.

Peace, unity, healing and comfort are a few of the words used to describe the gathering in Hughes Auditorium (chapel) at Asbury University that’s been happening nonstop since February 8th at 10 A.M.

“You feel different when you walk in, you can just sense that there’s a lot going on,” says Alison Perfater, Asbury student body president.

What began as Asbury students who weren’t done worshipping and praying after chapel has grown immensely to hundreds of people from around the commonwealth and region coming together, lining up for a chance to be a part of the outpouring.

“The dynamic we have experienced the last week or so has been people just longing for, almost hungry for, just God’s truth. His healing power and when I say healing power I mean in relationships, in hurts, in burdens that people carry,” says Asbury vice president Mark Whitworth.

Top of mind for many who have come together to worship is the deadly mass shooting on Michigan State University’s campus late Tuesday night that killed three people. However, Whitworth says that tragedy hasn’t seemed to stop anyone from coming out.

“Honestly, that was one of the first things I thought of this morning when I got on my phone and I saw that and I was just like, ‘I know God will protect us. I know God will protect my campus, I know God will protect Asbury, I know God will protect everyone’,” says Christina Smith, a University of Kentucky student participating in the Asbury service for the second time. “I just trust in His plan and I trust that what’s supposed to happen will happen.”

Some students say it’s unsettling to think they could be a sitting target in the chapel but say there’s a sense of comfort inside that melts away their fears.

“Not even just in a physical sense, there’s just been a ton of healing and redeemed relationships that I’ve seen and just like, I’ve never been somewhere where people are so not self-conscious like everyone’s just honest in there,” says Perfater.

At this point, no one is sure when the outpouring at Asbury will end but until it does they plan to continue praying and worshipping as one.

“Eventually, there’s going to be like a big commissioning and I think there’s going to be a ‘don’t leave, but go’, you know? Like go out and tell everybody, go back to your church, your family, your community and tell them about the Holy Spirit that you encountered,” says Perfater. “I think there will be a natural sense of ‘ok, let’s go’, but I don’t think we’re there yet.”