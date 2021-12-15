HCA Healthcare contributes $250,000 to Kentucky tornado relief efforts

MAYFIELD, Ky. (WTVQ/HCA HEALTHCARE) – One of the nation’s leading healthcare providers, HCA Healthcare announced that it will contribute $250,000 in funding to support organizations providing relief services to communities in Kentucky, the state that was hardest hit by the destructive tornadoes last week.

HCA Healthcare will contribute to the following organizations:

• American Red Cross Southern and Midwest Tornadoes Relief Fund – $100,000

• United Way of Southern Kentucky Tornado Crisis and Recovery Fund – $100,000

• Governor Beshear’s Team Western Kentucky Tornado Relief Fund – $50,000

On December 10 and 11, 2021, a severe tornado system moved across six states, destroying thousands of homes along its path, resulting in more than 70 deaths and leaving many without adequate shelter and supplies.

HCA Healthcare affiliated hospital TriStar Greenview Regional Hospital is located in Bowling Green, Kentucky and serves many of the hardest-hit areas in the state. Many hospital colleagues live in and around the affected areas and have suffered significant damage to their homes and property.

“We are devastated by the tornadoes that ravaged communities across Kentucky, home to many of our colleagues and their loved ones,” said Sam Hazen, chief executive officer of HCA Healthcare. “We are thankful to our hospital teams for stepping up to provide care when disaster strikes, and we are proud to be a part of the relief efforts in the region.”

As part of its preparedness efforts, TriStar Health took measures to help ensure its hospitals had enough staff, medications, supplies, food, water and power to operate and care for patients during and after the storm. Over the past several days, TriStar Greenview Regional Hospital and TriStar Skyline Medical Center in Nashville, Tennessee have been caring for patients injured due to the storm. Additionally, the two hospitals are hosting blood drives to respond to the increased need for blood following the storm.