HBO Max raises prices for first time

(CNN NEWSOURCE) — HBO Max is increasing its price for the first time since its launch.

Effective immediately, the ad-free streaming service costs $1 more.

That makes it about $16 a month — which is just a few cents more than the standard Netflix plan.

The version of HBO Max that has ads will remain about $10 a month.

The service launched in 2020 and released a plan with ads last year.