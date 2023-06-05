Hazy skies ahead of a drop in temperatures mid-week

Meteorologist Dillon Gaudet has the latest in your ABC 36 Storm Team forecast

It was the warmest stretch of temperatures so far this year over the weekend. Lexington peaked in the low 90s both Friday and Saturday. Sunday was warm as well, many areas reached the mid-to-upper 80s. You may have noticed the haze return to the sky as well, that’s thanks to more smoke from wildfires in Canada reaching us here in Kentucky once again. That hazy and smoky sky will be around Monday and Tuesday. This will help limit our temperatures a tad a well, keeping us in the low-to-mid 80s.

Heading to Kentucky Proud Park for the regional final between Kentucky and Indiana Monday night? It will be another beautiful evening at the ballpark. Temperatures will start in the low 80s and end the game in the 70s as the sun sets. You will notice the haze in the sky, especially at sunset.

We finally have a bit of rain in the forecast Wednesday, especially early in the day. A cold front will be sweeping through the region Wednesday as well. This will drop our temperatures on Wednesday afternoon. Many areas will struggle to reach the low-to-mid 70s.

ABC 36 HOUR FORECAST

MONDAY: Hazy skies and warm. Highs in the low-to-mid 80s.

MONDAY NIGHT: Mostly clear and comfortable. Lows in the mid-to-upper 50s.

TUESDAY: Hazy skies continue. Highs in the low-to-mid 80s.