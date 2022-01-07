Hazardous roadways cause Rumpke service delays

Company operating on one-day delay

MT. STERLING, Ky. (WTVQ) – Due to slick, hazardous road conditions, Rumpke service will be delayed Friday for many customers across Central and Eastern Kentucky.

The local waste and recycling company will operate on a one-day delay, collecting material from Friday customers on Saturday.

“We’ve been closely monitoring road conditions after the latest round of weather, and unfortunately, most roads are too treacherous to service,” said Adam Rumpke, region vice president. “The safety of our team members and the public are our top priorities. We apologize for the interruptions and will do our best to resume service tomorrow, as road conditions allow.”

For the latest service updates, visit www.rumpke.com or follow Rumpke on Facebook, Twitter or Instagram.