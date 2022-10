Hazard animal shelter to receive $50K for disaster relief

HAZARD, Ky. (WTVQ) — A Hazard animal shelter is getting help after the disastrous July flooding.

The Kentucky River Regional Animal Shelter in Hazard says it has received $50,000 in disaster relief funds from Petco Love and PetSmart Charities.

The shelter has cared for more than 1,000 animals and is still working to reunite lost pets with their families.

The money will help with the overflow of animals since the floods.