Hawk rescued after being burned in Magoffin Co. forest fire









MAGOFFIN COUNTY, Ky. (WTVQ) — A hawk that was burned in a forest fire in Magoffin County and was having difficulty breathing was rescued and is now being rehabilitated.

Kentucky Division of Foresty’s ranger Genelle Jones rescued the hawk. Jones rushed the bird to Mountain View Wildlife Rehabilitation about two hours away for help, according to a Facebook post from the rehabilitation center.

The hawk had singed and burned places on his feet and what appeared to be dripping ash or tree sap landed on his feathers and beak. He was having difficulty breathing due to smoke inhalation.

He was placed in a cage with some oxygen to allow him to decompress.

The hawk will be released once he’s healed.