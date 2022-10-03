Have you seen this truck? KSP asks public for help identifying theft suspect

SEDALIA, Ky. (WTVQ) — Kentucky State Police are asking for the public’s assistance in identifying a theft suspect who they say got fuel for their truck and didn’t pay.

On Friday, Sept. 30, around 1:43 p.m., the driver of a red Ford pickup truck got fuel from Bob and Ann’s Market in Sedalia but didn’t pay, according to KSP. The driver laid the fuel nozzle on the ground after pumping fuel and then left the gas station.

The picture below was taken from security camera footage. The gas station attendant says the red paint on the truck appears to be faded, and the driver is believed to be a white man. The truck was last seen traveling east on KY-339.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Kentucky State Police, Post 1 at 270-856-3721.