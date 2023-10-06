HAVE YOU SEEN HIM? London man with bipolar schizophrenia missing for 2 weeks

LONDON, Ky. (WTVQ) — Deputies need help in their search for a missing London man who has bipolar schizophrenia and was last seen on Sept. 21.

Dwight Brownlee was last seen at a business on KY 192 near Interstate 75.

The 41-year-old also has personality disorders which can cause him to have rapid mood changes, deputies said.

He’s known to carry a pocket knife and was last seen wearing a red shirt and blue jeans.

Anyone with information about Brownlee is asked to call Deputy Byron Grimes at 606-878-7000.