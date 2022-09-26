Have you seen Charles Prater? Police ask public for assistance in months-long search







BLUEBANK, Ky. (WTVQ) — Flemingsburg police are again asking for the public’s assistance in finding a man who’s been missing for four months.

Charles “C.C.” Prater was last seen on foot on May 9 in Bluebank. At that time, he was seen wearing a white, long-sleeve shirt and pajama pants. On June 3, he was reported missing.

Prater is considered an endangered missing person, according to police.

Flemingsburg police say they’re working with Kentucky State Police detectives and the Fleming County Sheriff’s Office on potential leads to find Prater.

His family has also offered a $4,000 reward for information that leads to Prater’s location.

If you have any information, you’re asked to call Fleming County Dispatch at 606-845-2121.