Have unwanted yard signs? Donate them to the Recycle Center for reuse

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) — If you have unwanted political yard signs, the Lexington Recycle Center is taking them in as donations so it can repurpose and reuse them.

According to the city, yard signs and stakes harm equipment at the Recycle Center if they’re thrown away in your recycle cart or a mixed recycling dumpster. Instead, the city asks you to bring those signs to eight different drop-off locations this week.

The stakes will be reused and the signs will be repurposed for craft projects.

Drop-off locations include:

Crank & Boom Manchester at 1210 Manchester St.

Sunday – Thursday, noon – 10 p.m.; Friday – Saturday, Noon – 11 p.m.

Sunday – Thursday, noon – 10 p.m.; Friday – Saturday, Noon – 11 p.m. Crank & Boom Clays Mill at 3101 Clays Mill Road

Sunday – Thursday, Noon – 10 p.m.; Friday – Saturday, Noon – 11 p.m.

Sunday – Thursday, Noon – 10 p.m.; Friday – Saturday, Noon – 11 p.m. Kre8Now at 305 Codell Dr.

Monday – Friday, 9 a.m. – 9 p.m.

Monday – Friday, 9 a.m. – 9 p.m. Lyric Theater at 300 E Third St.

Monday – Friday, 11 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Monday – Friday, 11 a.m. – 5 p.m. Pivot Brewing at 1400 Delaware Ave.

Monday – Thursday, 4 – 10 p.m.; Friday 4 – 11 p.m.; Saturday, noon – 11 p.m.; Sunday, noon – 10 p.m.

Monday – Thursday, 4 – 10 p.m.; Friday 4 – 11 p.m.; Saturday, noon – 11 p.m.; Sunday, noon – 10 p.m. Perspectives at 352 Longview Plaza

Monday – Friday, 7:30 a.m. – 6 p.m.; Saturday, 8 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Monday – Friday, 7:30 a.m. – 6 p.m.; Saturday, 8 a.m. – 5 p.m. Visit Lex at 215 W Main St., Unit 75

Monday – Saturday, 10 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Monday – Saturday, 10 a.m. – 4 p.m. West Sixth Brewing at 501 W Sixth St.

Sunday – Tuesday, 11 a.m. – 10 p.m.; Wednesday – Thursday, 11 a.m. – 11 p.m.; Friday – Saturday, 11 a.m. – midnight

Sunday – Tuesday, 11 a.m. – 10 p.m.; Wednesday – Thursday, 11 a.m. – 11 p.m.; Friday – Saturday, 11 a.m. – midnight Wild Birds Unlimited at 152 N Locust Hill Dr.

Monday – Friday, 10 a.m. – 6 p.m.; Saturday, 9 a.m. – 5 p.m.; Sunday, noon – 4 p.m.

In 2020, around 1,700 signs were collected.