Have a Holly, Jolly holiday season with UK Choirs, Theater, Ballet

UK Choirs ‘Make a Joyful Noise’ at ‘Collage’

UK Choirs will present the 23rd annual “Collage: A Holiday Spectacular,” a time-honored holiday tradition for Central Kentucky audiences, Dec. 4-5, at the Singletary Center for the Arts Concert Hall.

The centerpiece of UK’s holiday season, “Collage” is a fast-paced and visually exciting concert featuring more than 500 celebrated vocalists and musicians from the UK School of Music and the Lexington Singers Children’s Choir. These beloved concerts of holiday favorites from close to home and around the globe will return to the Singletary Center stage for live audiences this weekend.

“Collage” is presented by the UK Choirs under the direction of Jefferson Johnson, director of UK Choral Activities, and Lori Hetzel, associate director of UK Choral Activities. The concerts showcase the department’s highly praised student groups: UK Chorale; UK Choristers conducted by Elizabeth Wilson; UK Women’s Choir; and UK Men’s Chorus, as well as the UK Choirs’ a cappella groups, the acoUstiKats, Paws and Listen and Blue Note.

Along with the UK Choirs, this season’s concerts will feature performances by Associate Professor Dieter Hennings on guitar; the UK Trombone Quartet led by Associate Professor Bradley Kerns; UK Tuba Quintet directed by Assistant Professor Matthew Hightower; Mega-Sax led by Director of Jazz Studies Miles Osland; UK Blue Steel, a steel drum band led by Professor James Campbell; UK Holiday Clarinets led by Associate Professor Scott Wright; and crowd favorite, the Grasscats, a bluegrass band led by Johnson. UK Choirs alumnus and celebrated tenor Gregory Turay will be the featured soloist for the concert’s performance of “O Holy Night.”

In addition to showcasing the UK Choirs and musicians at the UK School of Music, each year “Collage” features the rich talents of the Lexington arts community. UK will welcome back to the stage the Lexington Singers Children’s Choir, conducted by Hetzel and UK Choirs alumnus Daniel Wesley, for several songs. The programs will also include appearances by choral groups from East Jessamine High School, directed by UK alum Demetrius Walker; Lafayette High School, directed by Ryan Marsh; and Franklin County High School, directed by UK Choirs alum Raye Hurley.

“Collage” will help the Bluegrass rejoice in the holiday spirit beginning 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 4, and 3 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 5, at the Singletary Center Concert Hall. Tickets for “Collage” are $31 for adults and $17 for students, plus processing fees. Tickets are available through the Singletary Center ticket office by phone at 869-257-4929, online at www.scfatickets.com or in person at the box office.

In the interest of maintaining a safe environment for audiences, performers, and venue staff, the Singletary Center requests that all audience members, whether vaccinated or unvaccinated, remain masked at all times. Please be aware that musicians may be performing unmasked during this concert. The Singletary Center and College of Fine Arts thank all of our audience members for their cooperation.

UK Opera Theatre Rings in Season at Alltech’s ‘Celebration of Song’

Conducted by Director of UK Opera Theatre Everett McCorvey, and presented in partnership with Alltech, “Celebration of Song” features performances of favorite carols by award-winning vocalists from UK Opera Theatre and special guest artists.

This year the community is invited to revel in the magic of holiday music at the annual free public event in a new location TBA soon. Mark your calendars now to join in the celebration Dec. 12.

Please note that attendees are required to wear masks.

Bluegrass Youth Ballet’s ‘Nutcracker’ Returns to Singletary Center

And, for those interested in a ballet classic, the Bluegrass Youth Ballet will present “The Nutcracker in One Act,” a shorter version of “The Nutcracker,” beginning 7 p.m. Friday, Dec. 17, and 2 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 18.

Based on a novel by E.T.A. Hoffman, Bluegrass Youth Ballet’s production is a kid-friendly take on the magical tale of holiday adventure. Tickets for “The Nutcracker in One Act” are $22 for general admission, $18 for seniors and students, and free for children 3 years old and younger.

To purchase tickets to these events at Singletary Center, contact the Singletary Center box office by phone at 859-257-4929, online at www.scfatickets.com, or in person. Fees will be applied upon completion of transaction.

The Singletary Center requests that everyone, whether vaccinated or unvaccinated, remain masked at all times. The safety policy applies to students, faculty, staff and community visitors.