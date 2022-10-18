Haunted Corn Maze at Green River Lake State Park returns

CAMPBELLSVILLE, Ky. (WTVQ) — The Haunted Corn Maze at Green River Lake State Park has returned just in time for Halloween.

Thanks to the Friends of Green River Lake, the haunted version of the corn maze is open for the next two weekends, Oct. 21-22 and Oct. 28-29.

Admission is $5 per person and the maze is split into time frames where young children can enjoy the maze from 7 to 8 p.m., and youth and adults can enter from 8 to 11 p.m.

The maze is located at 179 Park Office Road in Campbellsville, and be sure to check out the Friends of Green River Lake Facebook page for more information like any weather-related cancellations.