Haunted car wash supports local high school

A local car wash raises money for student extracurriculars with Halloween fun.

WINCHESTER, Ky. (WTVQ) – One car wash in Winchester wants to support its student employees in a festive way. Super Shine Car Wash is owned by a husband-wife duo that loves Halloween. Their car wash also employs students from George Rogers Clark High School.

This is the second year the owners have held a haunted car wash to fundraise for their student employees’ various extracurricular teams. This year, proceeds will be split between GRC ladies softball, ladies soccer, men’s golf and JROTC. The couple says they hope to continue this fundraiser in the future as long as the community enjoys it just as much as they do.

“It’s nice to be small town and they come out and the kids enjoy it, we try to make it kid-friendly and everybody, all the feedback we get everyone really enjoys it,” says Joslyn Stanfield, car wash co-owner. “Just something to do, different.”