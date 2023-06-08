Hartman, Berg invited to White House Pride party with the Bidens

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WTVQ) — Two Kentucky leaders have been invited to join President Joe Biden and First Lady Dr. Jill Biden’s pride celebration Thursday.

Fairness Campaign Executive Director Chris Hartman and Kentucky State Sen. Karen Berg were invited to join the celebration at 7 p.m. on the south lawn of the White House.

This is the first time ever that the Fairness Campaign has been invited to the annual White House pride event.

Founded in 1991, the Fairness Campaign is Kentucky’s broad-based community effort dedicated to equal rights for the LGBTQ+ community.

Its primary goal is comprehensive civil rights legislation prohibiting discrimination on the basis of sexual orientation and gender identity and to dismantle systemic racism.