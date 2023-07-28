Harrodsburg police searching for ‘armed and dangerous’ man who escaped custody

Cashius Logan

HARRODSBURG, Ky. (WTVQ) — Harrodsburg police are searching for an “armed and dangerous” man who they say escaped their custody Friday morning.

Cashius Logan was arrested on a Boyle County warrant for robbery this morning, according to police.

Logan allegedly had a “large number” of fentanyl pills in his possession when he was arrested. Before he could be processed, he escaped an officer’s custody.

Because his original warrant was for a robbery, police say Logan is considered armed and dangerous.

Logan is described as 5’11” and 160 pounds with brown eyes and dark brown/black hair.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 859-734-5120 or call 911.

Logan will be charged with trafficking in a controlled substance (fentanyl) and escape.