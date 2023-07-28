Harrodsburg police searching for ‘armed and dangerous’ man who escaped custody
HARRODSBURG, Ky. (WTVQ) — Harrodsburg police are searching for an “armed and dangerous” man who they say escaped their custody Friday morning.
Cashius Logan was arrested on a Boyle County warrant for robbery this morning, according to police.
Logan allegedly had a “large number” of fentanyl pills in his possession when he was arrested. Before he could be processed, he escaped an officer’s custody.
Because his original warrant was for a robbery, police say Logan is considered armed and dangerous.
Logan is described as 5’11” and 160 pounds with brown eyes and dark brown/black hair.
Anyone with information is asked to call police at 859-734-5120 or call 911.
Logan will be charged with trafficking in a controlled substance (fentanyl) and escape.