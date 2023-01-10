Harlan Co. Sheriff’s Office looking for U-Haul driver who attempted to pick up student

DAYHOIT, Ky. (WTVQ) — Police are looking for a person who they say was driving a U-Haul when they attempted to pick up a student who was waiting at a bus stop in Dayhoit on Monday.

According to a Facebook post from Harlan County Sheriff’s Office, police have found the U-Haul but are still searching for the driver. They have a suspect in mind but haven’t been able to locate that person yet.

If you witnessed the incident or have any information, you’re asked to call 606-573-1313.

Sheriff Chris Brewer is also asking parents in Harlan County to discuss with their children to never get in a vehicle of people they don’t know, just in case.