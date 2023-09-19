Harlan Co. man dies after being stung by swarm of bees in ‘tragic accident’

HARLAN COUNTY, Ky. (WTVQ) — A Harlan County man died in a “tragic accident” Monday after being stung by a swarm of bees.

The man was apparently moving an old bag of potting soil from his porch when he was stung by a swarm of bees from inside the bag, Coroner John Jones said.

His family started CPR, which was continued by emergency officials.

He was taken to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead at 5:50 p.m.

His name will be released once his family is notified.