Happy birthday! Kentucky WWII veteran celebrates turning 107 years old





FRANKFORT, Ky. (WTVQ) — A Kentucky World War II veteran is celebrating 107 years young!

Oakley Hacker, who achieved the rank of gunner’s mate second class and served as an armed guard in the Navy aboard the SS Oliver Wolcott, was honored at an event to commemorate the huge milestone.

“It’s a privilege to meet a member of the Greatest Generation and celebrate his unique contributions to this country and the world,” Senate President Robert Stivers (R-Manchester) said. “It warms my heart to honor someone who faithfully served in one of our nation’s bloodiest wars, returned to our beautiful commonwealth and continued making contributions to the community while he raised his family.”

Hacker provided gunnery support during D-Day, on June 6, 1944.

“I was proud to serve in our Navy, as did every other able-bodied man at the time,” said Hacker. “Even though war is a horrible experience no matter whose side you’re on, I felt I had a duty to defend this country and my family. I’d do it all over again.”

Hacker was born in Bernice. He was a state worker, owned a used car lot and raised his family of four children with his wife, Nella Mae.

He bought and sold cars until he was 92 years old.

A big happy birthday to Mr. Hacker!