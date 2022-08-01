HAPPENING THIS WEEK: Donation Drives for Eastern KY flood victims

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – As flood victims in Eastern Kentucky try to recover from the devastation, there are many efforts happening locally that Kentuckians can help.

This week many organizations are holding donation drives and collecting monetary donations and supplies to help those affected. ABC 36 has put together a list of a few of the donation drives so far.

DONATION DRIVE AT COSTCO IN HAMBURG:

9 A.M. TO NOON MONDAY, AUGUST 1ST.

NOON TO 3 P.M.

Brooke Otis has friends in the hazard area who told her about the nightmares they were experiencing with the floods.

Otis says she immediately set a goal to raise $2400 in 24 hours to send supplies to Perry County, but her goal was far exceeded as she ended up raising over $24,000.

Otis says the money went towards cleaning supplies and 40 pallets of water which filled a semi and was taken directly to shelters in Perry County.

Otis has arranged for two moving trucks to be stationed at Costco in Hamburg to collect donations. One truck will be there from 9 a.m. until noon and then the second truck will come from noon to three in the afternoon.

Otis hopes to make the donation collections and runs weekly as people’s needs in Eastern Kentucky change and evolve.

CHRISTIAN APPALACHIAN PROJECT COLLECTING DONATIONS:

9 A.M. TO 4 P.M. M-F

2528 PALUMBO DRIVE, LEXINGTON.

Specific items: Bottled Water, Cleaning Supplies, Dawn Dishwashing Detergent, Shovels, Five Gallon Buckets, Bleach, Scrub Brushes, Cleaning Towels, Household Cleaners, Disinfectant Soap, Dust Masks, Gloves and Garbage Bags.

Do not bring items not on this list.

Or DONATE at christianapp.org/floods22.

BLUEGRASS BARKERY DONATION DRIVE:

Donations can be dropped off to 152 W Tiverton Way, Lexington, and 162 Old Todd’s Rd

GEORGETOWN CANEWOOD NEIGHBORHOOD DONATION DRIVE:

WHERE: CANEWOOD GOLF COURSE PRO SHOP

WHEN: 8 A.M. TO 8 P.M. MONDAY THROUGH SUNDAY.

They are asking for any kind of donations that could help those affected.

Organizers say they have a trailer that is almost full of needed supplies.

They say on Thursday the trailer will go to a volunteer fire department in Floyd County to pass out items for everyone in need.

Once back they are hoping to collect more and make a second trip.

DIXON ELECTRIC DONATION DRIVE

WHERE: 516 WEST 4TH STREET, LEXINGTON

Dixon Electric is filling trucks full of supplies to roll out on Thursday and Friday.

Donations can be dropped off at the location above.

ABC 36 will continue to update this article with more donation drives.