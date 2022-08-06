Happening Now: Raffle for Stanton, KY woman paralyzed in diving accident

The drawing will happen on a Facebook live stream Saturday evening once spots are full

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – A charity raffle is being held Saturday by Diamond Pressure Washing Services in Lexington for a Stanton Kentucky woman who was paralyzed during a swimming accident on Memorial Day weekend.

21-year-old Kayla Lacy has been in recovery from her diving accident since May.

To help with medical expenses and to get lacy’s home wheelchair accessible, Diamond Pressure Washing services is raffling off a free all inclusive driveway and sidewalk service with 100% of proceeds going to Lacy and her family.

20 entries are available at $20. The drawing will happen on a Facebook live stream Saturday evening once spots are full.

Diamond Pressure Washing says there are still spots available and any little bit helps.

A GoFundMe is also in place to help with expenses, with a goal of $15,000, more than $11,000 has already been raised.

More information on how to enter can be found in the Facebook post below.