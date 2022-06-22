HAPPENING NOW: Multiple buildings destroyed in downtown Millersburg fire

MILLERSBURG, Ky. (WTVQ) –

According to fire officials, 4 buildings on Main Street are destroyed with damage to a 5th building.

Multiple county fire departments are assisting at the scene.

Officials say the biggest issue for firefighters is the heat right now.

They do say the fire is under control but heavy smoke is still coming out of the buildings.

Linville Park in Millersburg is now open as a cooling center as officials say all power is out on main street because of the fire.

No injuries are reported at this time.

The cause is under investigation.