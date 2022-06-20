Hank the Horse visits Summer Ignite Reading Program

Hank is visiting students at Southern Elementary for the next three days

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – Hank the Horse paid a visit to the Summer Ignite Reading Program at Southern Elementary School Monday morning, encouraging kindergarten through fifth graders to be kind and enjoy reading.

According to trainer and founder of the For Hank’s Sake Foundation, Tammi Regan, it’s a way to help create life-long learning experiences. Regan says because Hank’s visit is memorable, it helps inspire kids to learn and have fun.

Regan says Hank is non-judgemental, creating a safe space for kids to read aloud, which can help with confidence.

Hank is also an active listener, so he enjoys hearing kids read to him, and he engages with them as they read.

“So when they’re reading to him, he looks into their books, he’s an active listener when they’re reading. When children read out loud, it helps them have courage, and they’re brave, they get to sound the words out, and being around Hank gives them a sense of self-confidence because he’s non-judgemental. And they can read aloud, have fun, and not feel scared, look at Hank while they’re reading, and again, it creates a memorable experience for them,” said Regan.

Hank will be visiting kids in the Summer Ignite Reading Program over the next three days.