Hank the Horse to visit Golden’s Pub and Deli to promote literacy program

GEORGETOWN, Ky. (WTVQ) — Hank the Horse will visit Golden’s Pub and Deli in Georgetown Friday to promote Hank’s literacy program Pages for a Purpose.

Pages for a Purpose is a literacy excellence program that encourages kids to achieve literacy excellence through horses and equine-related learning activities.

You can meet Hank and take photos with him from 3 to 7 p.m. at the restaurant located at 5493 Paris Pike.

Hank’s family hopes to raise $5,000 for Hank’s literacy program.