Hank the horse helps raise awareness for children’s literacy needs

Hank the horse is the ambassador of "For Hank's Sake," a non-profit aimed at inspiring and encouraging kids of all ages to achieve their full potential.

LEXINGTON, Ky (WTVQ)- It’s not every day you find a horse or kids in a brewery. But if you visited Rock House Brewing Sunday, you would have found both.

“(My son) kept trying to climb into the cage with him,” said Kayla Linkous. “This was his first time seeing a horse in real life.”

Hank the horse is the ambassador of “For Hank’s Sake,” a non-profit aimed at inspiring and encouraging kids of all ages to achieve their full potential. The mission also includes getting kids excited about reading.

“There’s an urgent need to raise literacy rates, not only in Kentucky, but across the nation,” said Hank’s “mom” Tammi Regan. “And we want to help kids pick up a book, learn to read, have fun reading and use horses in the process so that reading becomes enjoyable for them.”

Hank’s journey wasn’t always sunny. He was once a neglected horse, until Tammi came along.

“I get chills thinking about it. I saw Hank standing alone in a muddy pasture. I knew he was hungry, he was very thin. He was lonely. I set about rescuing him,” Regan said.

Now, For Hank’s Sake is on a mission.

“We want to help raise awareness for neglected horses; help raise money for people in need. And now we’re on a mission to help kids to love to read,” Regan said.

It’s a mission for Linkous as well. She partnered with Hank for the event, bringing her The Little Lantern Books business, and setting up a table full of books that family’s could purchase.

“I grew up in the public library, as a kid with my mom every Saturday. That was our thing. And it feels like kids nowadays aren’t getting a chance to do those kinds of things. And when I had my son, he’s almost three. I really wanted to give him an opportunity similar to what I had growing up,” Linkous said.

To lean more about For Hank’s Sake and their mission, click here.

To learn more about The Little Lantern Books, click here.