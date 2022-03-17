Hank the Horse coming to Rock House Brewing Sunday

Hank is looking forward to seeing his friends, meeting new ones, and posing for photos with guests which will be featured in TOPS in Lexington.

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ/RELEASE) – Hank the Horse will be visiting Rock House Brewing, located at 119 Luigart Court in Lexington, this Sunday, March 20 from 2-6pm.

For Hank’s Sake, a central Kentucky nonprofit organization, uses horses and equine related learning activities to bring love, hope, and healing to vulnerable populations. They are on a mission to empower communities for a brighter future. One of For Sake’s primary initiatives is their Pages for a Purpose Literacy Excellence Program which encourages kids of all ages to achieve literacy excellence through horses and equine related learning activities.

“Through increased literacy rates we can see students excel in confidence, educational achievement, and greater success,” said Hank’s “Mom” Tammi Jo Regan. “We have created pathways through creative, engaging, and effective reading programs for children. Hank is on a mission to continue giving children a brighter future through his reading programs.”

Hank is looking forward to seeing his friends, meeting new ones, and posing for photos with guests which will be featured in TOPS in Lexington.

“Rock House Brewing is proud to partner with the For Hank’s Sake family and their mission of championing literacy throughout the commonwealth,” said owner Billy Hacker. “Early exposure to language is the greatest factor in language development and learning to read. We’re all in on helping to spread the word.”

For more information on For Hank’s Sake, please visit www.forhankssake.org and on social media at @forhankssake.

For more information on Rock House Brewing, please visit www.rockhousebrewing.com and on social media at @rockhousebrewing.