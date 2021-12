Hamburg Walmart reopened following threat, evacuation

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – The Walmart in Hamburg has opened back up after closing Monday morning after a threat.

According to Lexington Police, a call came in around 7:15 a.m. regarding a threat to the store. An employee came into the store with a firearm, but left shortly after.

The Walmart was closed and evacuated as police investigated.

There were no injuries and there is no longer a threat at this time.