Halloween decorations mistaken for serious car crash

Officials say crews responded to reports of a single car crash Friday night at the intersection of Old Hwy 25 and Slate Ridge Rd.

LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (WTVQ) – A frightful scare for Laurel County first responders Friday night.

What looked like a serious car crash was actually just Halloween decorations…according to Lily Fire and Rescue.

When they arrived, the car was found and it appeared to have been a serious accident.

However officials say when they investigated further it was determined to just be Halloween decoration placed there by the owner of the property.

In the photos you can see by the illuminated lighting that it is just decorations but officials say first responders couldn’t immediately tell because of poor lighting when they got there