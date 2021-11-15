Hal Rogers Parkway to experience lane closure for bridge repair in Clay County

MANCHESTER, Ky. (WTVQ) – Drivers in Clay County should be aware of an upcoming lane closure on the Hal Rogers Parkway.

Starting Monday, Nov. 15, the eastbound lane on Hal Rogers Parkway at mile point 33.6, also known as the Red Bird River Bridge, will be closed until bridge repairs can be completed.

The closure is needed for crews to work on the bridge repairs. The roadway will be reduced to one lane with temporary traffic signals.