Hail damage reported across parts of central Kentucky

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – Insurance agents and adjusters will be busy Friday in parts of central Kentucky after strong thunderstorms dropped damaging hail in many areas Thursday afternoon and evening.

Reports of hail damage to vehicles and homes began coming in from Nelson and Franklin counties in the afternoon and that transitioned into parts of Fayette, Jessamine, Clark, Mercer and other counties in the evening.

Reported sizes ranged from pea and marble all the way up to golf ball and baseball sized stones.