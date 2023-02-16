Hager Hams closing after 33 years in business

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) — After 33 years in business, Hager Hams in Lexington is closing.

“I didn’t want it to come to an end! I realize things can’t go on forever, but this is still hard!” a Facebook post from owner Louis Hager said announcing the closure.

Hager Hams’s last day will be Feb. 28 at the Regency Centre location.

“I can’t say Thank You enough for the great run we’ve had!! I am forever grateful for each and everyone of you!!” Hager wrote.

The store is offering a close-out sale, with 40 percent off all food products except sandwiches and boxed lunches.