Hacker, activist from Kentucky part of take down of ‘the most hated man on the internet’

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – A new Netflix docu-series has an unexpected tie to Kentucky. ‘The Most Hated Man on the Internet’ follows the take down of a man who posted nude photos of men and women online without their consent or knowledge.

Deric Lostutter says he’s a former hacker who went by the screen name ‘KYanonymous’. Lostutter says a little over a decade ago, he made a call to action in an online community of hacker activists called ‘Anonymous’, which he says is dedicated to freeing people from oppression.

Lostutter says he raised awareness to the harassment and bullying being done on these revenge porn sites. To him, the cause was personal as he knew someone who’s photos were leaked.

“I think bullying was a big thing I wanted to prevent, especially after a number of people have killed themselves online due to extortion over naked pictures was a very popular thing back in 2010,” says Lostutter. “The victimization of women has always been rampant in our country. It seems to be a repeated situation that keeps falling back in my lap that I’ve, I guess, got a desire to stop.”

Lostutter says he went to prison for a separate hacking incident and has since retired from that life. He’s now a paralegal at a firm in eastern Kentucky and taking classes to be an attorney.

