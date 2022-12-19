Habitat for Humanity continues revitalization project in Winchester; seeks donations for construction

To help the family, a local realty company is raising $100,000 but says they're only halfway to that goal

WINCHESTER, Ky (WTVQ)- The Habitat for Humanity of Madison and Clark counties is continuing efforts of a street revitalization in the heart of the city.

Habitat leaders say Lincoln Street faced deteorating conditions for years before the city was able to get a grant.

The city donated about six lots to build homes for families. The fifth house is in the final stages, where single mom Brittany Berry and her five children will call home next year.

“I’m very very excited. This is a dream come true for me and my family,” Berry tells ABC 36.

Berry has been putting in the work required by the non-profit to become eligible for her home, by volunteering at the Habitat’s Re-store, helping build other homes, and volunteering at the Clark County Homeless Coalition. She says her family will be able to move into their new home in February.

The founder of Re/Max Creative Realty, Janice Mueller, knows the importance of having a safe, affordable home. She grew up in low income housing in Lexington. She said when the Habitat asked if they would like to partner to help in project, they were ready.

“We’re very much philanthropic people and when I found out what this all was about, then we just decided that’s where our assets, monies were gonna go to help.”

Habitat leaders say one more home is expected to built on the west side of Lincoln Street, before the organization focuses on the east side.

If you’d like to donate, you can find out how by clicking here.