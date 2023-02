Guns N’ Roses bringing 2023 World Tour to Rupp Arena

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) — Legendary rock and roll band Guns N’ Roses is bringing their 2023 World Tour to Lexington.

Guns N’ Roses is set to play at Rupp Arena on Sept. 6. It’s part of their massive tour where they’ll be headlining stadiums, festivals and arenas throughout the summer and fall.

Tickets go on sale Friday at 10 a.m. on gunsnroses.com.

This is Guns N’ Roses’ first tour since 2021.