Guns found at Ky. airports in 2022 slightly below 2021 totals

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) — Guns found in carry-on luggage at commercial Kentucky airports in 2022 is only slightly below 2021 totals.

At five Kentucky airports, Transportation Security Administration officers found 116 guns in carry-on luggage last year. The Louisville Muhammad Ali International Airport saw the most guns found at 53, with Cincinnati-Northern Kentucky International Airport at 49 and Blue Grass Airport at 14. Both Owensboro-Daviess County Regional and Barkley Regional airports came in with zero guns found.

Here’s a breakdown of guns found in carry-on luggage from the past five years:

Airport 2018 2019 2020 2021 2022 Cincinnati-Northern Kentucky International (CVG) 31 30 31 43 49 Louisville Muhammad Ali International (SDF) 32 27 17 51 53 Blue Grass Airport (LEX) 11 14 10 22 14 Owensboro-Daviess County Regional (OWB) 0 1 0 2 0 Barkley Regional (PAH) 1 1 0 1 0 Kentucky total: 75 73 58 119 116 National total: 4,239 4,432 3,257 5,972 6,542

In Kentucky, TSA screened approximately 6.9 million passengers leaving those five airports.