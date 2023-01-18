Guns found at Ky. airports in 2022 slightly below 2021 totals
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) — Guns found in carry-on luggage at commercial Kentucky airports in 2022 is only slightly below 2021 totals.
At five Kentucky airports, Transportation Security Administration officers found 116 guns in carry-on luggage last year. The Louisville Muhammad Ali International Airport saw the most guns found at 53, with Cincinnati-Northern Kentucky International Airport at 49 and Blue Grass Airport at 14. Both Owensboro-Daviess County Regional and Barkley Regional airports came in with zero guns found.
Here’s a breakdown of guns found in carry-on luggage from the past five years:
|Airport
|2018
|2019
|2020
|2021
|2022
|Cincinnati-Northern Kentucky International (CVG)
|31
|30
|31
|43
|49
|Louisville Muhammad Ali International (SDF)
|32
|27
|17
|51
|53
|Blue Grass Airport (LEX)
|11
|14
|10
|22
|14
|Owensboro-Daviess County Regional (OWB)
|0
|1
|0
|2
|0
|Barkley Regional (PAH)
|1
|1
|0
|1
|0
|Kentucky total:
|75
|73
|58
|119
|116
|National total:
|4,239
|4,432
|3,257
|5,972
|6,542
In Kentucky, TSA screened approximately 6.9 million passengers leaving those five airports.