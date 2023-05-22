Guns, drugs, cash seized in London bust

LONDON, Ky. (WTVQ) — Guns, drugs and cash were seized by Kentucky State Police in a drug bust from a home on Sunday.

According to KSP, around 10:30 p.m., troopers stopped a person on Arthur Ridge Road who allegedly had expired registration plates. Troopers say the driver was under the influence and had .25 grams of suspected methamphetamine. After investigating, KSP says they believe meth was purchased from a home on Chapel Road. They then obtained a search warrant for the home.

Troopers say they found 1.15 pounds of methamphetamine, heroin, marijuana, four guns, digital scales, drug paraphernalia and an undisclosed amount of cash. They also found Billy Hurley Jr., of London, inside.

The 58-year-old is charged with trafficking in a controlled substance (methamphetamine), trafficking in a controlled substance (heroin), trafficking of marijuana, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, possession of a handgun by a convicted felon, possession of a controlled substance (drug unspecified) and drug paraphernalia.

Troopers say Billy Hurley Sr. was also in the home and was arrested on a warrant in Laurel County.