Gun rights, transgender bills introduced in Ky. House

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WTVQ) — GOP Rep. Savannah Maddox filed two bills to expand gun rights in Kentucky. The first of which, would lower the legal age of having a concealed carry license from 21 to 18 years old.

The second bill, House Bill 138, would work to abolish “gun-free zones.”

This bill would allow those with concealed carry permits to bring a concealed weapon anywhere, including government buildings, colleges and grade schools.

Gov. Andy Beshear says while he hasn’t been able to read the entire legislation yet, he feels like this is a direction the state shouldn’t be going.

Another bill impacting people who are transgender has been introduced.

House Bill 120 would prohibit doctors from referring anyone under the age of 18 for gender transition procedures.

It would make it so that a doctor in Kentucky could not perform, or refer a patient to someone else to perform, any gender transition procedures on anyone under age.

According to this bill, doing so would be deemed as acting recklessly.

Kentucky is one of 11 states to see legislature introduced this year seeking to restrict transgender healthcare access.

Lawmakers are scheduled to reconvene in Frankfort next month.