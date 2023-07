Gun found inside Fayette County Detention Center, spokesperson says

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) — A gun was found inside the Fayette County Detention Center Friday, a spokesperson told ABC 36.

According to Maj. Matt LeMonds, the detention center was informed that a gun may be inside.

The area where the gun was said to be was searched and corrections officers found the gun without incident.

LeMonds said no further information will be released at this time.