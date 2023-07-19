Gubernatorial candidate Daniel Cameron selects State Sen. Robby Mills as running mate

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WTVQ) — Gubernatorial candidate Daniel Cameron officially selected Kentucky Sen. Robby Mills as his running mate, he announced at a press conference Wednesday morning.

Mills represents District 4 which includes Henderson, Hopkins, Union and Webster.

“Robby will be a strong partner in our quest to defeat Andy Beshear and bring common sense back to the governor’s office,” Cameron said in a tweet ahead of his official announcement.

Today—we make an important addition to #TeamCameron. I'm proud to announce State Senator @RobbyMillsforKY of Henderson as my running mate. Robby will be a strong partner in our quest to defeat Andy Beshear and bring common sense back to the governor's office. pic.twitter.com/LwmBj24oZe — Daniel Cameron (@DanielCameronAG) July 19, 2023

Mills describes himself as a small businessman and “political truth speaker.”

Cameron will face incumbent Gov. Andy Beshear, with Lt. Gov. Jacqueline Coleman, in November’s election.